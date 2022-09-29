Norris & Stevens Arranges $4.7M Acquisition of Barrows Plaza Shopping Center in Tigard, Oregon

Barrows Plaza in Tigard, Ore., features 7,999 square feet of retail space.

TIGARD, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has brokered the sale of Barrows Plaza, a retail center located at 14200 and 14250 SW Barrows Road in Tigard. OPI Aloha LLC & RYL Court LLC acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Constructed in 1998, the 7,999-square-foot shopping center is situated on 1.1 acres. The one-story property has a history of long-term tenancy, with over 50 percent of the space occupied by the same tenants since 1998 and 1999.

Todd VanDomelen of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Dean Wier of WG Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller, CFH Limited Partnership, in the transaction.