REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Arranges $4.7M Acquisition of Barrows Plaza Shopping Center in Tigard, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

Barrows-Plaza-Tigard-OR

Barrows Plaza in Tigard, Ore., features 7,999 square feet of retail space.

TIGARD, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has brokered the sale of Barrows Plaza, a retail center located at 14200 and 14250 SW Barrows Road in Tigard. OPI Aloha LLC & RYL Court LLC acquired the asset for $4.7 million.

Constructed in 1998, the 7,999-square-foot shopping center is situated on 1.1 acres. The one-story property has a history of long-term tenancy, with over 50 percent of the space occupied by the same tenants since 1998 and 1999.

Todd VanDomelen of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Dean Wier of WG Real Estate Investment Services represented the seller, CFH Limited Partnership, in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2022
Oct
3
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2022
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  