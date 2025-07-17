Thursday, July 17, 2025
Located at 9700 S.W. Capitol Highway in Portland, Ore., Capitol Park features 29,000 square feet of office space.
Norris & Stevens Arranges $5.7M Sale of Capitol Park Office Building in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the acquisition of Capitol Park, an office property located at 9700 S.W. Capitol Highway in Portland. 9700 SW Capitol LLC purchased the building from an undisclosed seller for $5.7 million. Constructed in 1983 and renovated in 1993, the two-story, 29,000-square-foot building features a recently remodeled lobby and bathrooms, a new roof and an outdoor dining area for tenants. Raymond Duchek and Thomas McDowell of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Steve Bowers and Sean McCarthy of Kidder Mathews represented the seller in the deal.

