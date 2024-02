PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of an industrial building located at 4123 NE Columbia Blvd. in Portland. Creitz Marital Trust sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $1.2 million.

Greg Nesting, Chase Brand and Gabe Schnitzer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller in the deal.

Constructed in 1920, the 5,128-square-foot property features a 2,460-square-foot shop and a 2,488-square-foot main office area.