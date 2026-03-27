Friday, March 27, 2026
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4343-SE-Hawthorne-Blvd-Portland-OR
A new tavern, Steely’s, will replace Gigantic Brewing at 4343 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. in Portland, Ore.
AcquisitionsOregonRetailWestern

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.4M Sale of Retail Building in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a retail building located at 4343 S.E. Hawthorne Blvd. in Portland. DS TS Holdings LLC acquired the property from Gigantic Brewing Co. for $1.4 million.

Constructed in 1997 and renovated in 2023, the 3,081-square-foot retail building was formerly home to Gigantic Brewing. The property will become a new tavern called Steely’s. Scheduled to open in spring 2026, Steely’s will feature smashburgers, wings and a curated list of beers on tap.

Jake Holman with Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while John Lee with Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage represented the seller in the deal.

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