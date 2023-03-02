REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.5M Purchase of Office/Retail Building in Portland, Oregon

7970-SE-Milwaukie-Ave-Portland-OR

The building at 7970 SE Milwaukie Ave. in Portland, Ore., features 5,000 square feet of office and retail space. (Photo courtesy: CoStar)

PORTLAND, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the acquisition of 7970 Milwaukie Building, an office and retail building located at 7970 SE Milwaukie Ave. in Portland. Christ Church Sellwood acquired the property from CBA Group for $1.5 million.

Classical Ballet Academy currently occupies the 5,000-square-foot facility, which includes six parking spaces.

Tim Pfeiffer and Camden Muller of Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Jim Gillespie and Stacey Rustad-Smith of Keller Williams Realty represented the seller in the deal.





