Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.5M Sale of Office/Warehouse Building in Portland

Oregon

Located at 1623 SE Sixth Ave. in Portland, Ore., the 11,318-square-foot building features 2,370 square feet of office space and 8,948 square feet of warehouse space.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of an office/warehouse property located at 1623 SE Sixth Ave. in Portland. Thomas Dwight Short Revocable Trust sold the building to 1623 SE Pants LLC for $1.5 million.

Constructed in 1932 with additions in 1945 and 1966, the 11,318-square-foot building offers 2,370 square feet of office space and 8,948 square feet of warehousing space.

Todd VanDomelen of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Eli Haworth of Cloud City Realty represented the buyer in the transaction.

