Wednesday, November 20, 2024
10701-NE-59th-St-Vancouver-WA
Plainsmen Apartments in Vancouver, Wash., offers 16 two-bedroom/one-bath apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

Norris & Stevens Brokers $1.6M Sale of Plainsmen Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Plainsmen Apartments, a multifamily property in Vancouver. Provision Investments acquired the asset from Dorothy L. Lund for $1.6 million. Located at 10701 NE 59th St., the 12,464-square-foot Plainsmen Apartments offers 16 two-bedroom/one-bath units with in-unit washers/dryers and extra storage space. Built in 1968, the property offers ample onsite parking. Todd VanDomelen and Mike Brown of Portland, Ore.-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.  

