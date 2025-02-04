Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
9348-N-Peninsular-Ave-Portland-OR
Located at 9348 N. Peninsular Ave. in Portland, Ore., the property offers 75,000 square feet of industrial, manufacturing and storage space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonWestern

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Manufacturing Building in Portland, Oregon

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale an industrial manufacturing/storage facility at 9348 N. Peninsular Ave. in Portland. Anlekus LLC acquired the asset from Miscoe Properties LLC for $2.3 million.

Originally constructed in 1932 with additions in the 1950s and 1970s, the property consists of a main industrial building, a maintenance building and two separate outbuildings totaling 75,000 square feet. Formerly used for food production and storage, the asset features six loading docks, one drive-in door, 18- to 20-foot clear heights and a large office area.

Greg Nesting of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.

You may also like

AVAD Capital Buys 5,180-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in West...

TCC Breaks Ground on 628,012 SF Industrial Project...

Barings, Trinity Capital Break Ground on 1.5 MSF...

Westwood Financial Acquires 130,156 SF Eastway Square Shopping...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 184-Unit Villa Ladera Apartments...

Oxford Partners Arranges Sale of 41,450 SF Industrial...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of New Retail...

Mack Real Estate Group Breaks Ground on Phase...

Burlington Stores Sells 9.4-Acre Retail Property in Spokane,...