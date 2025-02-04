Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.3M Sale of Manufacturing Building in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale an industrial manufacturing/storage facility at 9348 N. Peninsular Ave. in Portland. Anlekus LLC acquired the asset from Miscoe Properties LLC for $2.3 million.

Originally constructed in 1932 with additions in the 1950s and 1970s, the property consists of a main industrial building, a maintenance building and two separate outbuildings totaling 75,000 square feet. Formerly used for food production and storage, the asset features six loading docks, one drive-in door, 18- to 20-foot clear heights and a large office area.

Greg Nesting of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the transaction.