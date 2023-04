PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens Inc. has brokered the $2.3 million sale of a standalone retail building in Portland. Built in 1987, the property comprises 12,371 square feet at 16544 S.E. Division St. Luis Martin del Campo and Michael Simmons of Norris & Stevens represented both the buyer, Yusuf Iqbal, and the seller, Harold Ward, in the transaction.