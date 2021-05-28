REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.4M Sale of Griffith Park Office Building in Beaverton, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Oregon, Western

Griffith Park Office Building in Beaverton, Ore., offers 20,474 square feet of multi-tenant office space.

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Griffith Park Office Building, a multi-tenant office property located at 5075 SW Griffith Drive in Beaverton. 5075 SW Griffith LLC acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $2.4 million.

Constructed in 1979 and renovated in 1991, the two-story property features 20,474 square feet of office space with private offices, conference rooms, open office space and breakrooms.

Todd VanDomelen, Duane Link and Doug Carter of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

