Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.6M Sale of Industrial Buildings in Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, ORE. — Bronko LLC has acquired three industrial buildings and a parking lot located at 615-633 SE Clay St. and 1521 SE 7th Ave. in Portland.

Norris & Stevens arranged the investment sale, valued at $2.6 million.

Constructed between 1924 and 1925, the property consists of three commercial buildings, each spanning about 5,000 square feet. It also includes a parking lot measuring 10,000 square feet across the street from the buildings. The previous tenants included an auto transmission service, printing services and an upholstery supplier.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer of Norris & Stevens represented both the buyer and the seller, Robert R. Dickey et al., in this transaction.