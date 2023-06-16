Friday, June 16, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The three industrial buildings and a parking lot are located at 615-633 SE Clay St. and 1521 SE 7th Ave. in Portland, Oregon.
AcquisitionsIndustrialOregonWestern

Norris & Stevens Brokers $2.6M Sale of Industrial Buildings in Portland, Oregon

by Jeff Shaw

PORTLAND, ORE. — Bronko LLC has acquired three industrial buildings and a parking lot located at 615-633 SE Clay St. and 1521 SE 7th Ave. in Portland. 

Norris & Stevens arranged the investment sale, valued at $2.6 million. 

Constructed between 1924 and 1925, the property consists of three commercial buildings, each spanning about 5,000 square feet. It also includes a parking lot measuring 10,000 square feet across the street from the buildings. The previous tenants included an auto transmission service, printing services and an upholstery supplier. 

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer of Norris & Stevens represented both the buyer and the seller, Robert R. Dickey et al., in this transaction. 

You may also like

Office Building in Century City, California Achieves Full...

Las Vegas Office Market Dynamics are Driven by...

JLL Arranges Sale of 245-Unit Shay Apartments in...

Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 183,877 SF Shopping...

Legacy Realty Brokers $9.3M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Retail...

Clay Development Underway on 523,640 SF Distribution Center...

JLL Arranges Financing for 334,750 SF Industrial Property...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail...

Sudberry Starts Construction of Phase II of Otay...