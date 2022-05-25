Norris & Stevens Brokers $4.5M Sale of Industrial Warehouse in Troutman, Oregon

Located at 1871-1891 NW Commerce Court in Troutman, Ore., the 23,896-square-foot industrial warehouse features office space and 5,000 square feet of fenced yard.

TROUTMAN, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has brokered the sale of an industrial warehouse facility located at 1871-1891 NW Commerce Court in Troutman. An entity doing business as PDX Trans LLC acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $4.5 million.

Situated on 1.6 acres, the 23,896-square-foot warehouse features 4,168 square feet of office space and 5,000 square feet of fenced yard space. The single-story warehouse has 20-foot clear heights, two dock-high loading doors and three grade-level doors. Additionally, the site offers abundant parking and easy access to Marine Drive and Interstate 84.

Tim Budelman of Norris & Stevens represented the buyer in the transaction, while Mike Hale and Brody Cohen of Capacity Commercial represented the seller.