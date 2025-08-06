Wednesday, August 6, 2025
19909-SE-Stark-St-Portland-OR
Located at 19909 SE Stark St. in Portland, Ore., the residential care facility offers 16 fully furnished rooms.
Norris & Stevens Brokers $5.3M Sale of Residential Care Facility in Portland

by Amy Works

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a 16-room residential care facility located at 19909 SE Stark St. in Portland. The Pribeagu family sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $5.3 million.

Constructed in 2003 and zoned for 34 beds, the 13,414-square-foot facility comprises two buildings on 1.4 acres. All 16 rooms are fully furnished and ADA compliant with private bathrooms and individual temperature control. Facility amenities include a full kitchen, three laundry rooms, an intercom system, office spaces, a large community room, two storage sheds and approximately 3,000 square feet of garage space.

David Chatfield of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Lindsay Murphy of Apex Real Estate Partners represented the buyer in the deal.

