REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Brokers $5.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Clackamas, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Oregon, Western

14200-SE-98th-Ct-Clackamas-OR

Located at 14200 SE 98th Court in Clackamas, Ore., the 26,219-square-foot building features five flex industrial spaces for tenants.

CLACKAMAS, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of the 98th & Lawnfield building, an industrial/flex property located at 14200 SE 98th Court in Clackamas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from 14200 SE 98th LLC and BF Lawnfield for $5.5 million.

Constructed in 1998, the five-tenant 26,219-square-foot flex facility features abundant parking, five drive-in doors and a 17-foot clear height. Additionally, the building has easy access to Interstate 205, Highway 224 and Highway 212.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
6
Webinar: How to Make Data-Driven Decisions in Student Housing
Oct
11
Webinar: No Crystal Ball… But Let’s Talk About the Outlook for Seniors Housing Investment and Finance
Oct
12
Webinar: The Future of Multifamily Advertising is Here
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  