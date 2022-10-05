Norris & Stevens Brokers $5.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Clackamas, Oregon

Located at 14200 SE 98th Court in Clackamas, Ore., the 26,219-square-foot building features five flex industrial spaces for tenants.

CLACKAMAS, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of the 98th & Lawnfield building, an industrial/flex property located at 14200 SE 98th Court in Clackamas. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from 14200 SE 98th LLC and BF Lawnfield for $5.5 million.

Constructed in 1998, the five-tenant 26,219-square-foot flex facility features abundant parking, five drive-in doors and a 17-foot clear height. Additionally, the building has easy access to Interstate 205, Highway 224 and Highway 212.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the deal.