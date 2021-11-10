REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Brokers $6.7M Sale of Park Fiesta Apartments in Portland

Park-Fiesta-Apts-Portland-OR

Park Fiesta Apartments in Portland, Ore., features 46 apartments, a pool, laundry facility and courtyard.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Park Fiesta Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2121 SW Multnomah Blvd. in Portland. SW Multnomah Properties acquired the community from Park Fiesta LLC for $6.7 million.

Constructed in 1968 on 1.1 acres, the two-story, 33,180-square-foot apartment complex features 46 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Community amenities include an on-site laundry facility, pool and courtyard.

Cameron Mercer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Craig McConachie of C&R Real Estate Services Co. represented the seller in the deal.

