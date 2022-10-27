Norris & Stevens Brokers $6M Acquisition of Heritage Mall Outparcel in Albany, Oregon
ALBANY, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the purchase of the Heritage Mall outparcel located at 1811 14th Ave. SE in Albany. Perseverance LLC acquired the asset for $6 million.
Constructed in 1989, the 20,074-square-foot retail building sits along Southeast Geary Street and features 118 parking spaces.
Todd VanDomelen of Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Kevin Adalto and Lance Suster of CPX represented the seller in transaction.
