Norris & Stevens Brokers $6M Acquisition of Heritage Mall Outparcel in Albany, Oregon

The outparcel at Heritage Mall in Albany, Ore., offers 20,074 square feet of retail space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)

ALBANY, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the purchase of the Heritage Mall outparcel located at 1811 14th Ave. SE in Albany. Perseverance LLC acquired the asset for $6 million.

Constructed in 1989, the 20,074-square-foot retail building sits along Southeast Geary Street and features 118 parking spaces.

Todd VanDomelen of Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Kevin Adalto and Lance Suster of CPX represented the seller in transaction.

