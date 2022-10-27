Norris & Stevens Brokers $6M Acquisition of Heritage Mall Outparcel in Albany, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

The outparcel at Heritage Mall in Albany, Ore., offers 20,074 square feet of retail space. (Photo courtesy of CoStar Group)

ALBANY, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the purchase of the Heritage Mall outparcel located at 1811 14th Ave. SE in Albany. Perseverance LLC acquired the asset for $6 million.

Constructed in 1989, the 20,074-square-foot retail building sits along Southeast Geary Street and features 118 parking spaces.

Todd VanDomelen of Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Kevin Adalto and Lance Suster of CPX represented the seller in transaction.