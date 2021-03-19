Norris & Stevens Brokers $8.2M Sale of Barclay Square Apartments in Woodburn, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Located in Woodburn, Ore., Barclay Square Apartments features 70 apartments in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

WOODBURN, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Barclay Square Apartments, a multifamily property located at 2377 W. Hayes St. in Woodburn. West Coast Real Estate Holdings acquired the asset for $8.2 million.

Constructed in 1975, the 53,000-square-foot property features 70 units in a mix of 30 one-bedroom/one-bath and 40 two-bedroom/one-bath layouts spread across nine buildings. The buyer plans to continue upgrading the property, and the acquisition financing obtained included funds for planned upgrades.

David Chatfield and Timothy Mitchell of Portland, Ore.-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer and seller in the deal.