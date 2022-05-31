REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Brokers Acquisition of Viewpoint Restaurant in Estacada, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Restaurant, Retail, Western

Viewpoint-Restaurant-Estacada-OR

Located in Estacada, Ore., Viewpoint Restaurant features views of Mt. Hood, 32 parking spaces and Milo McIver State Park.

ESTACADA, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Viewpoint Restaurant, located at 20189 and 20195 S. Springwater Road in Estacada. Shadado Inc., doing business as Bent Shovel Brewing, purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 4.5 acres, the 10,000-square-foot restaurant features views of Mt. Hood, 32 parking spaces and access to Milo McIver State Park. Bent Shovel Brewing creates hand-crafted ales and lagers on a 10-barrel system along the Clackamas River in Oregon City. The Viewpoint Restaurant will remain a full-service restaurant, bar, beer garden and patio, as well as a small music venue.

Tim Pfeiffer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Mike Foley of First Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal. The seller and price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  