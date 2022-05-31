Norris & Stevens Brokers Acquisition of Viewpoint Restaurant in Estacada, Oregon

Located in Estacada, Ore., Viewpoint Restaurant features views of Mt. Hood, 32 parking spaces and Milo McIver State Park.

ESTACADA, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Viewpoint Restaurant, located at 20189 and 20195 S. Springwater Road in Estacada. Shadado Inc., doing business as Bent Shovel Brewing, purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 4.5 acres, the 10,000-square-foot restaurant features views of Mt. Hood, 32 parking spaces and access to Milo McIver State Park. Bent Shovel Brewing creates hand-crafted ales and lagers on a 10-barrel system along the Clackamas River in Oregon City. The Viewpoint Restaurant will remain a full-service restaurant, bar, beer garden and patio, as well as a small music venue.

Tim Pfeiffer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Mike Foley of First Commercial Real Estate represented the seller in the deal. The seller and price were not disclosed.