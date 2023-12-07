Norris & Stevens Negotiates $1.5M Sale of Charbonneau Village Center in Wilsonville, Oregon

WILSONVILLE, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Charbonneau Village Center, a retail strip center at 31840 SW Charbonneau Drive in Wilsonville, a southern suburb of Portland. FFF Charbonneau LLC sold the asset to Perseverance LLC for $1.5 million.

Constructed in 1980, Charbonneau Village Center features 9,828 square feet of retail space, abundant parking and strong tenant mix.

Todd VanDomelen and Michael Brown of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Daniel Silvey with Knipe Realty represented the buyer in the deal.