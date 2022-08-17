Norris & Stevens Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Former Elks Lodge in Gresham, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

Located at 16321 SE Stark St. in Gresham, Ore., the property features 14,689 square feet of retail space.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 16321 SE Stark St. in Gresham. Gateway Elks Lodge No. 2411, Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of The United States of America, sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.1 million.

Built in 1926 on 2.3 acres, the 14,689-square-foot building features plenty of natural light, an atrium dining area and more than 100 parking spaces.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer represented the buyer and seller in the deal.