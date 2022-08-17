REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Negotiates $2.1M Sale of Former Elks Lodge in Gresham, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

16321-SE-Stark-St-Gresham-OR

Located at 16321 SE Stark St. in Gresham, Ore., the property features 14,689 square feet of retail space.

GRESHAM, ORE. — Portland-based Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a retail property located at 16321 SE Stark St. in Gresham. Gateway Elks Lodge No. 2411, Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks of The United States of America, sold the asset to an undisclosed buyer for $2.1 million.

Built in 1926 on 2.3 acres, the 14,689-square-foot building features plenty of natural light, an atrium dining area and more than 100 parking spaces.

Greg Nesting and Gabe Schnitzer represented the buyer and seller in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
24
A Marketer, an Operator, and a Senior Walk into a Webinar: Digital Marketing Strategies to Attract Seniors Housing Residents
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  