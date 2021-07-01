Norris & Stevens Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Redevelopment Opportunity Space in Portland

The First Church of Christ, Scientist will use the 4,000-square-foot building at 2251 NE Glisan in Portland, Ore., as a bookstore and learning center.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a retail space located at 2251 NE Glisan in Portland. Colton-based First Church of Christ, Scientist, Portland acquired the property from Taoist Tai Chi Society of The United States of America Inc. for $2.4 million.

Originally built as a warehouse in 1946, the 4,000-square-foot property has undergone extensive renovations and features a full commercial kitchen and hood, refinished wooden beams, ADA-compliant bathrooms and ample private parking. The property was most recently used as a Taoist shrine and center for the teaching and practice of Taoist Tai Chi.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist intends to use the property as a bookstore and learning center.

Matt Lyman and Jack Schaub of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Jim Lewis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.