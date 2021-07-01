REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Negotiates $2.4M Sale of Redevelopment Opportunity Space in Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Oregon, Retail, Western

2251-NE-Glisan-Portland-OR

The First Church of Christ, Scientist will use the 4,000-square-foot building at 2251 NE Glisan in Portland, Ore., as a bookstore and learning center.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of a retail space located at 2251 NE Glisan in Portland. Colton-based First Church of Christ, Scientist, Portland acquired the property from Taoist Tai Chi Society of The United States of America Inc. for $2.4 million.

Originally built as a warehouse in 1946, the 4,000-square-foot property has undergone extensive renovations and features a full commercial kitchen and hood, refinished wooden beams, ADA-compliant bathrooms and ample private parking. The property was most recently used as a Taoist shrine and center for the teaching and practice of Taoist Tai Chi.

The First Church of Christ, Scientist intends to use the property as a bookstore and learning center.

Matt Lyman and Jack Schaub of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller, while Jim Lewis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in the transaction.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews