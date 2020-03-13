REBusinessOnline

Norris & Stevens Negotiates $5.3M Sale of Industrial, Office Building in Southeast Portland

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Office, Oregon, Western

1700-SE-11th-Ave-Portland-OR

Cinco Design and Sierra Construction are two tenants at the industrial office building located at 1700 SE 11th Ave. in Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has negotiated the sale of an industrial and office property located at 1700 S.E. 11th Ave. in Portland. An undisclosed buyer acquired the asset from Paul R. Pierce and Joanne Fuller for $5.3 million.

The asset features a two-story, 19,667-square-foot building and a 10,000-square-foot surface parking lot providing 30 spaces. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied by three tenants, including Portland-based Cinco Design and Woodinville, Wash.-based Sierra Construction. As a condition of the sale, the seller leased back the remainder of the property as the third tenant.

Raymond Duchek and Thomas McDowell of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

