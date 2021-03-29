Norris & Stevens Negotiates $9.5M Sale of Riverbend Apartments in Salem, Oregon

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Oregon, Western

Riverbend Apartments in Salem, Ore., features 48 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts.

SALEM, ORE. — Norris & Stevens has arranged the sale of Riverbend Apartments, a multifamily property located at 1225, 1241 and 1253 Riverbend Road NW in Salem. Riverbend Viking LLC acquired the asset from 3030 Riverbend LLC for $9.5 million.

Totaling 41,820 square feet, the three-building property opened in summer 2020. Riverbend Apartments features 48 units in a mix of one- and two-bedroom layouts. Units feature vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, washers/dryers, cadet heating units and ductless cooling.

David Chatfield and Cameron Mercer of Portland-based Norris & Stevens represented the buyer, while Greg Goodenough of Premiere Property Group represented the seller in the deal.