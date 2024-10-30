Norseland Inc. Signs 11,353 SF Office Lease in Norwalk, Connecticut

NORWALK, CONN. — Norseland Inc., a subsidiary of Norway’s largest dairy cooperative, has signed an 11,353-square-foot office lease in the coastal Connecticut city of Norwalk. The company is relocating its U.S. headquarters from nearby Darien to Merritt 7 Corporate Park. John Hannigan and James Riffice of locally based brokerage firm Choyce Peterson represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Betsy Buckley, Ed Tonnessen and Gil Ohls of JLL, along with internal agent JoAnn McGrath, represented the landlord, a partnership between Clarion Partners and Marcus Partners.