North America Sekisui House Breaks Ground on 35,000 SF Retail, Restaurant Development in Metro Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — An affiliate of North America Sekisui House (NASH) has broken ground on Marketplace at Nexton, a new retail and restaurant project at the company’s Nexton master-planned community in the Charleston suburb of Summerville.

Upon completion, the development will total 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space across six one-story buildings ranging from 3,500 to 10,000 square feet in size. Tenants at Marketplace at Nexton will include Dunkin’, sweetFrog, El Patron, Rotolo’s Craft and Crust Pizza, Dance Moves of Charleston, Shimmer and a liquor store.

SL Shaw & Associates is the project designer and builder. Bridge Commercial manages leasing for the project, which is scheduled to open in 2025.