North American Development Group to Construct 252 Single-Family Rental Homes in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FLA. — North American Development Group will construct 252 for-rent single-family homes at the former site of Mizner Trail Golf Course in Boca Raton. The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based developer acquired the 127 acres from residential and resort developer Concord Wilshire Capital for $33.2 million. Concord Wilshire will have a participation interest in the development, which will be located on the west and east sides of Camino Del Mar between Camino Real and SW 18th Street. The single-family homes and townhomes will be divided into seven gated communities supported by one common amenity center. Kevin O’Grady of Concord Summit Capital advised Concord Wilshire in the land sale. A timeline for construction was not disclosed.

