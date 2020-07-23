North American Properties Acquires 21 Acres in Florida’s Space Coast for Industrial, Office Development

TITUSVILLE, FLA. — North American Properties (NAP) has acquired 21 acres in Titusville to develop industrial and office space. Phase I of the project will include 135,000 square feet of commercial space spread across multiple buildings. DAG Architects is the designer, NAI Talcor is handling sales and leasing, The Taproot Agency is serving as an advisor, Collins Brown Barkett Chartered is providing legal counsel and Atkins is the civil engineer. NAP expects to have Phase I ready to lease in the next 12 months, according to Shawn McIntyre, NAP Florida managing partner. A timeline for construction was not disclosed. The land is situated on the southeast corner of U.S. Highway 1 and NASA Causeway, seven miles west of the Kennedy Space Center. This is the first project in Florida’s Space Coast for the Cincinnati-based developer, which was attracted to the area’s concentration of global aerospace giants such as SpaceX, Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and United Launch Alliance.