North American Properties Acquires 230,000 SF Avenue East Cobb Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

MARIETTA, GA. — North American Properties (NAP) has acquired The Avenue East Cobb, a 230,000-square-foot retail development in Marietta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property’s tenant roster features national brands such as lululemon atheltica, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Simply Mac, Bed Bath & Beyond and Williams Sonoma, as well as regional concepts such as High Country Outfitters, Stockyard Burgers & Bones and Tin Lizzy’s Cantina.

NAP’s repositioning plan calls for the addition of a central event lawn surrounded by restaurants with patios. Built in 1999, Avenue East Cobb was the first to be developed as part of Cousins Properties’ portfolio of lifestyle centers branded “Avenue.”

NAP is a real estate operator and development company based in Cincinnati. Since announcing its value-add acquisition strategy in December 2019, NAP’s Atlanta office has executed redevelopment and repositioning plans at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta; Newport on the Levee in Newport, Ky.; and Birkdale Village in Huntersville, N.C.