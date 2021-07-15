REBusinessOnline

North American Properties Acquires 230,000 SF Avenue East Cobb Retail Center in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

MARIETTA, GA. — North American Properties (NAP) has acquired The Avenue East Cobb, a 230,000-square-foot retail development in Marietta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The property’s tenant roster features national brands such as lululemon atheltica, Sephora, Pottery Barn, Simply Mac, Bed Bath & Beyond and Williams Sonoma, as well as regional concepts such as High Country Outfitters, Stockyard Burgers & Bones and Tin Lizzy’s Cantina.

NAP’s repositioning plan calls for the addition of a central event lawn surrounded by restaurants with patios. Built in 1999, Avenue East Cobb was the first to be developed as part of Cousins Properties’ portfolio of lifestyle centers branded “Avenue.”

NAP is a real estate operator and development company based in Cincinnati. Since announcing its value-add acquisition strategy in December 2019, NAP’s Atlanta office has executed redevelopment and repositioning plans at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta; Newport on the Levee in Newport, Ky.; and Birkdale Village in Huntersville, N.C.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews