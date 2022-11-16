North American Properties, Galley Group to Open Food Hall at Newport on the Levee in Kentucky

Posted on by in Development, Kentucky, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

The Galley on the Levee in Newport, Ky., will feature four restaurants and a signature bar that will be able to accommodate 200 patrons. The food hall and bar will occupy a portion of Newport on the Levee, a mixed-use redevelopment across the Ohio River from Cincinnati.

NEWPORT, KY. — Cincinnati-based North American Properties (NAP) has partnered with Galley Group, a Pittsburgh-based food hall operator, to open a new food hall and bar at Newport on the Levee, a mixed-use destination along the Ohio River in Newport. The 7,900-square-foot venue, dubbed The Galley on the Levee, will feature four restaurants and a signature bar that will be able to accommodate 200 patrons.

Designed by Reztark Design Studio, the food hall will open onto Bridgeview Box Park, an open-air shipping container park that opened in 2020 as part of NAP’s redevelopment of Newport on the Levee, which originally opened in 2001. The Galley on the Levee is set to open in summer 2023 and will mark Galley Group’s entry into the Kentucky market.

In addition to the food hall, several other restaurants are currently under construction at the mixed-use development, including Shiners on the Levee, 16 Lots Brewing Co. and Amador. Shiners will soft-open during Thanksgiving week and host grand opening festivities in early December, while 16 Lots and Amador are slated to open next spring, according to NAP.