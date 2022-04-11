North American Properties, Nuveen Acquire Mixed-Use Property in North Atlanta Suburb

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Mixed-Use, Retail, Southeast

The Forum on Peachtree Parkway is an open-air lifestyle center that is home to a mix of retail, restaurants and office space, including lululemon, Pottery Barn, Trader Joe’s and Ulta Beauty.

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Cincinnati-based North American Properties and Nuveen Real Estate have acquired The Forum on Peachtree Parkway, a 500,000-square-foot shopping center in Peachtree Corners, about 22.9 miles from downtown Atlanta. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Originally opened in 2002, The Forum on Peachtree Parkway is an open-air lifestyle center that is home to a mix of retail, restaurants and office space, including lululemon, Pottery Barn, Trader Joe’s and Ulta Beauty. Property amenities include walking trails, property-wide Wi-Fi, outdoor seating areas and a pedestrian bridge connecting to Peachtree Corners Town Center.

North American Properties has plans to redevelop the property, including making the public realm bigger, improving the common areas and remerchandising the retail collection. No other redevelopment plans were disclosed.