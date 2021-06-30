REBusinessOnline

North American Properties Opens Politan Row Food Hall at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

Politan Row

Politan Row at Colony Square’s interior space, which can seat 250 guests, makes up approximately 20,000 square feet.

ATLANTA — Developer North American Properties (NAP) has opened Politan Row, a new food hall at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. The food hall is located at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets and features space for 11 independent food and beverage concepts, a central bar, an event space and a hidden bar. An entity known as Politan Group operates the food hall.

The nine open purveyors at Politan Row include Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., Unbeliebubble and YŌM. The last two concepts are still in the planning stages and more information about them will be released later.

Politan Row at Colony Square’s interior space, which can seat 250 guests, makes up approximately 20,000 square feet. Colony Square’s outdoor space encompasses 22,000 square feet and includes three designated areas known as The Plaza, The Patio and The Grove. The Plaza will host Colony Square’s 200 plus annual events. The Patio features a variety of covered seating, an outdoor bar and shuffleboards. The Grove includes seating underneath a canopy of trees.

Anchoring the new food hall is Bar Politan, a 40-seat bar whose program includes craft cocktails, a wine selection and local beer options. Additionally, The Chef’s Table is an offering for patrons that features dishes from multiple chefs in the food hall. Lastly, The Blue Room is a private event space offered by Politan Row and features a 40-foot ceiling with a retractable blue velvet curtain and a private bar.

NAP is a multi-regional real estate development firm based in Cincinnati.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews