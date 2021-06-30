North American Properties Opens Politan Row Food Hall at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta

Politan Row at Colony Square’s interior space, which can seat 250 guests, makes up approximately 20,000 square feet.

ATLANTA — Developer North American Properties (NAP) has opened Politan Row, a new food hall at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta. The food hall is located at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets and features space for 11 independent food and beverage concepts, a central bar, an event space and a hidden bar. An entity known as Politan Group operates the food hall.

The nine open purveyors at Politan Row include Belli Pizzeria, Bun Mi Grill, Federal Burger, Gekko, Locale Cafe, Pretty Little Tacos, Tandoori Pizza and Wing Co., Unbeliebubble and YŌM. The last two concepts are still in the planning stages and more information about them will be released later.

Politan Row at Colony Square’s interior space, which can seat 250 guests, makes up approximately 20,000 square feet. Colony Square’s outdoor space encompasses 22,000 square feet and includes three designated areas known as The Plaza, The Patio and The Grove. The Plaza will host Colony Square’s 200 plus annual events. The Patio features a variety of covered seating, an outdoor bar and shuffleboards. The Grove includes seating underneath a canopy of trees.

Anchoring the new food hall is Bar Politan, a 40-seat bar whose program includes craft cocktails, a wine selection and local beer options. Additionally, The Chef’s Table is an offering for patrons that features dishes from multiple chefs in the food hall. Lastly, The Blue Room is a private event space offered by Politan Row and features a 40-foot ceiling with a retractable blue velvet curtain and a private bar.

NAP is a multi-regional real estate development firm based in Cincinnati.