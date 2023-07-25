North American Properties, Politan Group to Open New Food Hall at Forum Peachtree Corners in Metro Atlanta

PEACHTREE CORNERS, GA. — Cincinnati-based mixed-use developer and operator North American Properties (NAP) has partnered with New Orleans-based Politan Group for a new food hall at The Forum Peachtree Corners, a mixed-use redevelopment in metro Atlanta. Set to open in summer 2024, the new Politan Row at The Forum is the second food hall between NAP and Politan Group as the duo opened Politan Row at Colony Square in Midtown Atlanta two years ago.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot food hall will feature space for seven independent food-and-beverage concepts, a central Bar Politan, private event venue and an outdoor patio fronting the greenspace. Politan Group is also activating the adjacent jewel box with a standalone restaurant and wine bar. Bell-Butler is designing the food hall. Other uses coming to The Forum Peachtree Corners include a 125-room hotel, 381 apartments and a structured parking deck.