North American Properties to Open 42,000 SF Food Hall at Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square in Spring 2021

The interior of Politan Row will span 20,000 square feet, while the outdoor area will total 22,000 square feet.

ATLANTA — North American Properties (NAP) will open Politan Row, a 42,000-square-foot food hall, at its Colony Square mixed-use development in Midtown Atlanta. The interior of Politan Row will span 20,000 square feet, while the outdoor area will total 22,000 square feet. New Orleans-based Politan Group will operate the food hall, which is expected to open in spring 2021. Colony Square is located near the intersection of Peachtree and 14th streets, three miles north of downtown Atlanta. Colony Square at full buildout will include 912,000 square feet of Class A office space leased to tenants including Whole Foods Market and law firm Jones Day; 160,000 square feet of retail and restaurants housing tenants such as IPIC, Starbucks, Holeman & Finch Public House and Chick-fil-A; the 466-room W-Atlanta Midtown hotel; outdoor gathering spaces and 262 luxury residences.