REBusinessOnline

North American Properties to Open 42,000 SF Food Hall at Midtown Atlanta’s Colony Square in Spring 2021

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Retail, Southeast

The interior of Politan Row will span 20,000 square feet, while the outdoor area will total 22,000 square feet.

ATLANTA — North American Properties (NAP) will open Politan Row, a 42,000-square-foot food hall, at its Colony Square mixed-use development in Midtown Atlanta. The interior of Politan Row will span 20,000 square feet, while the outdoor area will total 22,000 square feet. New Orleans-based Politan Group will operate the food hall, which is expected to open in spring 2021. Colony Square is located near the intersection of Peachtree and 14th streets, three miles north of downtown Atlanta. Colony Square at full buildout will include 912,000 square feet of Class A office space leased to tenants including Whole Foods Market and law firm Jones Day; 160,000 square feet of retail and restaurants housing tenants such as IPIC, Starbucks, Holeman & Finch Public House and Chick-fil-A; the 466-room W-Atlanta Midtown hotel; outdoor gathering spaces and 262 luxury residences.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
16
Webinar: Greater Kansas City Retail Outlook— How is the Greater Kansas City Area Retail Sector Responding to COVID-19?
Sep
17
Webinar: How the Pandemic, Baby Boomers, and Technology are Changing the Senior Living Business
Sep
21
Webinar: Las Vegas Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Nevada?
Sep
30
Webinar: How are Restaurant Facilities Maintenance Teams Responding to COVID-19?
Oct
9
Webinar: San Diego Mixed-Use Outlook — Planning and Developing Mixed-Use Projects in the San Diego Market
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  