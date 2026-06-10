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The Blackstone will be reserved for seniors age 55 and up.
DevelopmentIllinoisMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

North Arrow, Turnstone Development to Build 36-Unit Seniors Housing Project in Du Quoin, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

DU QUOIN, ILL. — North Arrow Partners, in partnership with Turnstone Development, has closed on the financing and commenced construction on The Blackstone, a 36-unit seniors housing development in Du Quoin, a city in southern Illinois. Located at 1223 S. Washington St., the two-story independent living property will be reserved for seniors age 55 and up. Amenities will include a garden and fitness center. The Illinois Housing Development Authority, Hudson Capital and Associated Bank are providing financing and support.

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