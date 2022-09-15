REBusinessOnline

North Beacon Capital Buys Cole Center Office Building in Golden, Colorado for $32.7M

Cole-Center-Denver-CO

Located at 1678-1707 Cole Blvd. in Denver, Cole Center features 155,610 square feet of newly renovated office space.

GOLDEN, COLO. — North Beacon Capital has acquired Cole Center, a recently renovated office building at 1687-1707 Cole Blvd. in Golden, which is in the Denver West region. Bancroft Capital and Viking Partners sold the asset for $32.7 million.

Renovated in 2021, the four-story Cole Center features 155,610 square feet of multi-tenant office space. On-site amenities include an outdoor plaza with covered seating, 201 subterranean parking spaces, a new fitness center with showers and lockers, and on-site bike storage. At the time of sale, the property was 88 percent leased with 75 percent of the tenants being investment grade.

Larry Thiel and Jason Schmidt of JLL Capital Markets represented the seller in the transaction.

