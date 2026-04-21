Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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LoansMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

North Bridge Provides $8.5M C-PACE Loan for Midtown Manhattan Apartment Complex

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — North Bridge, a provider of commercial credit solutions, has provided an $8.5 million C-PACE (Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan for Herald Towers, a three-building apartment complex located at 50 W. 34th St. in Midtown Manhattan. The borrower, JEMB Realty, will use the loan proceeds to fund infrastructural upgrades and modernize building systems across the 690-unit complex. According to North Bridge, the transaction represents the first multifamily C-PACE deal to close in New York City.

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