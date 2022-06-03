North Carolina Real Estate Investor Buys Tropical Winds Oceanfront Hotel in Daytona Beach for $14M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Southeast

Located in Daytona Beach, Fla., Tropical Winds Oceanfront Hotel features 94 guest rooms.

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — A North Carolina-based real estate investor has purchased Tropical Winds Oceanfront Hotel at 1398 N. Atlantic Ave. in Daytona Beach. A New York-based family sold the asset for $14 million.

Constructed in 1988, Tropical Winds Oceanfront Hotel features 94 guest rooms, direct beach access, oceanfront balconies, outdoor and indoor heated swimming pools, outdoor sundeck and poolside café.

Leo Reilly and Robert Hunter of Marcus & Millichap’s Fort Lauderdale-based team represented the seller in the transaction.