STANDISH, MICH. — North Central Area Credit Union has purchased .85 acres of commercial land on South Huron Road in Standish, a city in northern Michigan. The sales price was undisclosed. Jack Melton, Michael Murphy and Tjader Gerdom of Gerdom Realty & Investment represented the undisclosed seller. Sara Lewis of Century 21 Affiliated represented the credit union, which will soon begin construction at the site.