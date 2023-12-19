North Charleston City Council Approves 50-Acre Naval Yard Redevelopment

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The North Charleston City Council has voted to approve Battery Park, a redevelopment of the 50-acre former Charleston Naval Complex. A partnership consisting of Jamestown, Weaver Capital Partners and WECCO Development will assist the city in transforming the waterfront complex into a mixed-use district comprising 1,400 residential units, with 17 percent reserved for workforce housing (households earning less than 120 percent of the area median income).

The development will also feature shops, restaurants, offices, entertainment spaces and 23 acres of public spaces, parks and streets. The developers also plan to establish a new pavilion with a market hall, event space and an active lawn fronting the water. The construction timeline for the redevelopment was not disclosed.

In addition to Battery Park, Jamestown, Weaver Capital and WECCO are underway on Navy Yard Charleston, an 85-acre redevelopment that will ultimately comprise 3.5 million square feet of commercial and residential space comprising more than 2,600 residential units.