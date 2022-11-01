North Palisade Partners Breaks Ground on 58,999 SF Industrial Property in Vernon, California

Located in Vernon, Calif., Palisade Santa Fe Center will feature 58,999 square feet of Class A industrial space.

VERNON, CALIF. — North Palisade Partners has broken ground on Palisade Santa Fe Center, a Class A industrial property at 5655 Santa Fe Ave. in Vernon.

The 58,999-square-foot facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 150-foot secured truck court, 9,500 square feet of two-story office and mezzanine space, more than 55 parking spaces, ESFR sprinklers, six dock-high loading positions, three trailer parking stalls and 1,200 amps of power.

The project team includes Herdman Architects, Premier Design + Build Group. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

Jack Mergenthaler, Jeff Stephens and Evan Crawford of CREB will handle leasing of the project.