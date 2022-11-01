REBusinessOnline

North Palisade Partners Breaks Ground on 58,999 SF Industrial Property in Vernon, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Palisade-Santa-Fe-Center-Vernon-CA

Located in Vernon, Calif., Palisade Santa Fe Center will feature 58,999 square feet of Class A industrial space.

VERNON, CALIF. — North Palisade Partners has broken ground on Palisade Santa Fe Center, a Class A industrial property at 5655 Santa Fe Ave. in Vernon.

The 58,999-square-foot facility will feature 32-foot clear heights, a 150-foot secured truck court, 9,500 square feet of two-story office and mezzanine space, more than 55 parking spaces, ESFR sprinklers, six dock-high loading positions, three trailer parking stalls and 1,200 amps of power.

The project team includes Herdman Architects, Premier Design + Build Group. Completion is slated for summer 2023.

Jack Mergenthaler, Jeff Stephens and Evan Crawford of CREB will handle leasing of the project.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
2
Webinar: Student Housing Demand — 2022 Review & 2023 Outlook
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  