North Palisade Partners Underway on 290,618 SF Multi-Tenant Industrial Project in Santee, California

SANTEE, CALIF. — North Palisade Partners is underway on development of Palisade Santee Commerce Center, a new industrial project in Santee, located in San Diego County. The company acquired the 13.4-acre site at 10990 N. Woodside Ave. from an undisclosed seller for $22.7 million. Slated for completion in third-quarter 2027, Palisade Santee Commerce Center will offer 290,618 square feet of multi-tenant industrial space.

Evan McDonald of Colliers represented the buyer in the transaction. Additionally, McDonald and Mark Lewkowitz of Colliers will serve as the property’s leasing advisors.