North Palisades Partners Buys 2,298-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — North Palisades Partners, a California-based investment firm, has purchased a portfolio of two self-storage facilities in the Northern Liberties neighborhood of Philadelphia. The properties are located at 40 Spring Garden St. and 510 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd. and total 199,288 net rentable square feet of space. The portfolio also includes 6,907 square feet of retail space. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. One property was roughly 90 percent occupied at the time of sale, and the other is in lease-up. Extra Space Storage will manage the facilities.