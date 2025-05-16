North Point Hospitality Completes $105M Second Phase of River Street East Development in Savannah

SAVANNAH, GA. — North Point Hospitality has completed the $105 million Phase II of River Street East, a three-phase mixed-use district located along the Savannah River. The second phase includes a 171-unit AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District hotel and a 316-space public parking garage, which is now open. Additionally, 3,300 square feet of street-level retail space is available for lease. AC Hotel by Marriott features a rooftop restaurant and bar, as well as flexible meeting spaces.

Phase I of the development included the Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Historic District/Riverfront hotel, which was delivered in 2015 and renovated in 2024. Phase III of River Street East will include a 300-unit full-service, dual branded luxury and lifestyle hotel, which will feature a ballroom for private events, world-class spa and multiple dining experiences.