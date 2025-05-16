Friday, May 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The second phase of River Street East features the 171-unit AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District hotel and a 316-space public parking garage.
DevelopmentGeorgiaHospitalitySoutheast

North Point Hospitality Completes $105M Second Phase of River Street East Development in Savannah

by John Nelson

SAVANNAH, GA. — North Point Hospitality has completed the $105 million Phase II of River Street East, a three-phase mixed-use district located along the Savannah River. The second phase includes a 171-unit AC Hotel by Marriott Savannah Historic District hotel and a 316-space public parking garage, which is now open. Additionally, 3,300 square feet of street-level retail space is available for lease. AC Hotel by Marriott features a rooftop restaurant and bar, as well as flexible meeting spaces.

Phase I of the development included the Homewood Suites by Hilton Savannah Historic District/Riverfront hotel, which was delivered in 2015 and renovated in 2024. Phase III of River Street East will include a 300-unit full-service, dual branded luxury and lifestyle hotel, which will feature a ballroom for private events, world-class spa and multiple dining experiences.

You may also like

EMBREY to Develop 344-Unit Lakefront Apartment Community in...

Housing Trust Group Opens $100M Mixed-Use Affordable Housing...

Carr Properties Receives Site Plan Approval for Office-to-Multifamily...

Deriva Energy Relocates Headquarters to One South Office...

First Industrial Breaks Ground on 176,000 SF Spec...

IPA Arranges Sale of 37,201 SF Shopping Center...

JE Dunn, LRS Architects Break Ground on 347,000...

Woda Cooper Opens 46-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $8.3M Sale of Comfort...