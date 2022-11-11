North Shore Health Services Signs 11,600 SF Office Lease in Bay City, Michigan

BAY CITY, MICH. — North Shore Health Services has signed an 11,600-square-foot office lease in Bay City, which is located near the base of the Saginaw Bay on Lake Huron. The property is located at 1426 Straits Drive. The tenant provides behavior analysis therapy for children and families, particularly those diagnosed with autism. North Shore plans to open in December. Colliers Lansing represented the landlord, Cats Holding Co. LLC. North Shore opened its first location in Auburn in 2017 and has since opened locations in Ithaca and Lansing.