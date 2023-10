FORT WORTH, TEXAS — North Texas Amusement, a provider of coin-operated jukeboxes, has signed a 16,000-square-foot industrial lease renewal at Riverbend Business Park in Fort Worth. The 32-building, 1.4 million-square-foot development is located on the city’s northeast side. William Wilson and George Jennings of Holt Lunsford Commercial represented the landlord, Riverbend Properties, in the lease negotiations. The tenant was self-represented.