North Wells Capital Receives $21M Loan for Refinancing of Chicago Office Building

Posted on by in Illinois, Loans, Midwest, Office

The building rises eight stories at 440 N. Wells St.

CHICAGO — North Wells Capital LLC has received a $21 million loan for the refinancing of 440 North Wells in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The office and retail building rises eight stories and spans 95,316 square feet at the intersection of Wells and Hubbard streets. The property is currently 97 percent occupied, with the office space anchored by Curo Technologies and the retail space anchored by Ligne Roset. Urban Innovations provides property management, leasing and construction services for the building. North Wells Capital and Urban Innovations have owned and managed the property since 1996. CIBC Bank USA provided the loan, terms of which were undisclosed.

