North Wells Capital, Skydeck Capital Acquire Five-Story Office Building in Chicago’s River North

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

Located at 720 N. Franklin St., the property spans 47,000 square feet.

CHICAGO — North Wells Capital LLC and Skydeck Capital have formed a joint venture to acquire a five-story, 47,000-square-foot building at 720 N. Franklin St. in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The purchase price was undisclosed. The building was originally constructed in 1925 for industrial use and later renovated into retail and office use. The seller, McCaffery Interests, had owned and managed the property since 1999. North Wells Capital has hired Urban Innovations to provide property management and leasing services for the building.

