Northampton Capital Signs 5,542 SF Office Lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Northampton Capital Partners has signed a 5,542-square-foot office lease at 340 Madison Avenue in Manhattan. The alternative asset management firm is taking space on the 10th floor of the 750,000-square-foot building. David Mainthow and Steven Langton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Paul Glickman, Matt Astrachan, Cynthia Wasserberger, Dan Turkewitz and Harrison Potter of JLL, along with internal agents William Elder and Andrew Ackerman, represented the landlord, RXR.