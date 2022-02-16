NorthBridge Partners Breaks Ground on 396,375 SF Industrial Project in Boylston, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

The industrial project at 80 Pine Hill Drive in Boylston, Massachusetts, is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.

BOYLSTON, MASS. — Massachusetts-based developer NorthBridge Partners has broken ground on a 396,375-square-foot industrial project that will be situated on a 55.5-acre site at 80 Pine Hill Drive in Boylston, located northeast of Worcester. Slated for a fourth-quarter delivery, the building will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 92 dock-high doors, 45 trailer parking stalls and 492 car parking spaces. Jeff Black, Sean Burke and Bryan Koop of Colliers arranged $38.7 million in construction financing for the project through Cambridge Savings Bank on behalf of NorthBridge Partners. Colliers has also been retained to lease the property.