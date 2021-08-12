NorthBridge Partners Buys Macy’s Furniture Gallery Store in Maple Shade, New Jersey, for $9.8M

The Macy's Furniture Gallery store in Maple Shade, New Jersey, totals 72,625 square feet.

MAPLE SHADE, N.J. — NorthBridge Partners has purchased the 72,625-square-foot Macy’s Furniture Gallery store in Maple Shade, a suburb of Philadelphia, for $9.8 million. The retail building sits on 9.4 acres and was originally built in 1991. Macy’s has occupied the building since 2001 and recently signed a 10-year lease extension. A Cushman & Wakefield team of Andy Merin, David Bernhaut, Andrew Schwartz, Karen Iman, Jordan Sobel, Keith Braccia and Andre Balthazard represented the undisclosed seller and NorthBridge Partners in the transaction.